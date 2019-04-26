Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
Resources
York - Ruth L. (Haynes) Bare, 86, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth E. Bare, Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, with Fred C. Nowell, officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday and from 9 to 10 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Ruth was born on February 22, 1933 in Baltimore and was a daughter of the late Charles and Valley (Fuhrman) Haynes.

She retired from Snyder's of Hanover where she worked in the packaging department. Prior to that she worked at several local sewing companies and in her later years she enjoyed babysitting for many families.

She was a member of both the York Church of Christ and the Glen Rock Church of Christ and throughout her life encouraged people to find Jesus and spread the gospel. She enjoyed living in Bradenton, FL for five years and enjoyed bowling, sewing, bird watching and doing crafts.

Ruth leaves three daughters, Sheron L. Smith (Gary) of Hanover, Sheila R. Stiles of York, and Cinda R. Clemente (Jaime) of Suisun City, CA; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Valley Schuller and Myrtle Briggs both of Seven Valleys and Margaret Swords of York. She was predeceased by a son Kenneth E. Bare, Jr., son-in-law, Stephen L. Stiles, two sisters, Betty Goodling and Mildred Smith and two brothers Charles and Arthur Haynes.

Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
