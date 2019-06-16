|
Ruth L. Brinkman
Mechanicsburg - Ruth L. Brinkman, 89 of Country Meadows, Mechanicsburg formerly of Philadelphia, Red Lion, and Lititz died Thursday, June 13, 2014 at Country Meadows.
She previously worked at York Hospital and the former Jack's Department Store. She volunteered as a reader for the blind and at St. Joseph Catholic Church Rectory, Dallastown. A member of the Quilters Guild, she enjoyed quilting, knitting, and gardening.
She was born March 30, 1930 in Philadelphia to the late Chalmer and Linda (Parks) Schenck. The widow of Charles H. Brinkman, she was also preceded in death by sisters Betty and Virginia and brother Edward.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Paul E. and Jamie R. Brinkman of Etters and two grandsons, Ian and Evan.
Viewing will be from 10:30 until funeral services at 11:30am Tuesday, June 18th at Parthemore Funeral Home New Cumberland. Interment will be at 10:30am Wednesday at Moravian Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to The Salvation Army, https://secure20.salvationarmy.org/donation.jsp
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019