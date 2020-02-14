|
Ruth L. Chick
York - Ruth L. (Gettel) Chick, 97, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Nicholas J. Chick who died on June 30, 2013. The couple had been married for 70 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Normandie Ridge, 1700 Normandie Dr., York, PA 17408 with Chaplain David Brinker officiating. A viewing will be from 11-11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born on April 10, 1922 in Kauneonga Lake, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Elsie (Haskins) Gettel. Ruth first worked as a telephone operator during WWII at a Naval base where she met her husband. She later worked as a bank teller.
Mrs. Chick volunteered at the American Cancer Society for several years. She enjoyed crafts, knitting, crocheting and jigsaw puzzles.
Mrs. Chick is survived by her son, Joseph W. Chick and his wife, Patricia of Shelton, CT; daughter, Mary Lou Rohrbaugh of York; five grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Gettel and Everett Gettel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Normandie Ridge Benevolent Fund, 1700 Normandie Dr., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020