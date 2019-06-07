|
Ruth L. Geesey
Windsor - Ruth L (Turney) Geesey, 59, died on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence after a long illness. She was the wife of Joe A. Geesey.
Services for Mrs. Geesey are private at the convenience of the family. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on August 27, 1959 in New York, NY, she was a daughter of the late Alex and Jean (Reisappfel) Turney. Ruth attended the High School of Performing Arts and worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had a good heart and had endured many battles with a long illness.
Along with her husband, Joe, Ruth is survived by her daughter, Rachel Gelfand of State College; brother, Mark Turney and wife, Vicki of Southington, CT; sister Stephanie Keegan of Somers, NY; dear friend, Beth Anne Foess of Red Lion; and neighbors, The Edlunds. She was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Turney.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 7, 2019