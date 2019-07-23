Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Springwood Chapel
2360 Springwood Rd,
York, PA
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Springwood Chapel
2360 Springwood Rd
York, PA
Ruth L. Wolfe


1933 - 2019
Ruth L. Wolfe Obituary
Ruth L. Wolfe, 86 entered into rest surrounded by her family, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late William H. Wolfe to whom she was married for 63 years. Born on July 11, 1933, in York. Ruth was the daughter of the late John C. and E. May (Long) Wilderson. She was a hardworking homemaker. She enjoyed baking, spending time with family and friends, and in later years loved watching her Hallmark movies. She was a member of Springwood Chapel. Ruth leaves behind a son Michael Wolfe and a daughter Eileen Schmuck and her husband Kevin; three grand-daughters Jennifer Brown and her husband Bill, Heather Fitting and her boyfriend Jon, and Kristin Engel and her husband Matt; and eight great-grandchildren in which she loved spending time with. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews, a brother-in-law, and five sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by two sons Mark and George Wolfe, four sisters and two brothers. There will be a visitation on July 24, from 10 to 11 am, with a service officiated by Pastor Edward Ross at 11 am at Springwood Chapel, 2360 Springwood Rd, York. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 10384 Winterstown Road, Red Lion. Memorial contributions can be made to Springwood Chapel. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 23, 2019
