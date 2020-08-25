Ruth Lehr
Spring Grove - Ruth M. (Innerst) Lehr, age 90, passed away at home, on August 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Carl A. Lehr, who passed away in 2016.
Ruth was born in York Township on April 13, 1930 and was the daughter of the late H. Edwin Innerst and Harriett (Raab) Innerst. She graduated from Dallastown High School class of 1947. She enjoyed volunteering at York New Salem Elementary School and Harvest of Hope Food Pantry and was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jefferson and the Jefferson Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughters Lisa Little and husband Mike of Spring Grove, Carla Grygiel and husband Jim of Chesapeake City MD, Amy LeVault and husband Brad of Spring Grove and Laurie Mosebrook and husband Randy of Littlestown; 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Fred Innerst; her sisters Irene Eberly, Ann Leedy and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Jay Innerst and Pete Innerst and her sister Virginia Striebig.
Due to COVID19, Services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 218, Codorus PA 17311 or Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, 4485 Wolfs Church Rd., York PA 17408.
