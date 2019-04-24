Ruth M. Brown



Winterstown - Ruth M. Brown, age 91, of Winterstown, died at 4:39 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services-Dallastown. She was the wife of the late Robert R. Brown, and the former wife of the late Stanley C. Runkle.



Born June 7, 1927 at home, a daughter of the late Frank E. and Sadie E. (McKinsey) Fisher, she had worked at House of Windsor Cigar Company, and had attended Water's Edge United Methodist Church.



Mrs. Brown is survived by three children, Connie E. Jennings, and her husband Barry, Wayne W. Runkle, and his wife Delcia, and Toby M. Runkle, and his wife Brenda; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Runkle-Knaub; four step children; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and five siblings, Bettie Lou Fourhman, Nevin W. Fisher, Tonya Fautz, Lon A. Fisher, and Darla Kaye Simpson. She was also preceded in death by a son, Pat B. Runkle; a step daughter; and a brother, Charles Fisher.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, with Pastor Terry Robinson, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Water's Edge United Methodist Church, 471 Abels Road, Wrightsville, PA 17360.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019