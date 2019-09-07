Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Colvin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Colvin Obituary
Ruth M. Colvin

York - It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Miller Colvin announces her passing at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday September 5, 2019 at the age of 87. Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Debra Pickel and her husband Jan, two grandsons Jacob Pickel and his wife Kristen, and Samuel Pickel. She is also remembered for sharing her love for her great granddaughter Gracyn who was as special as she is.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents W. Samuel Miller and Theda Gemmill Miller Eaton, and her loving husband J. Roscoe Colvin.

After retirement from Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Ruth enjoyed trips to their travel trailer in Delaware and going to the mountains. There was always fresh coffee for friends or neighbors that stopped by or food for her grandsons and their friends. Ruth loved to play cards and crochet.

A public viewing will occur on Saturday September 7, 2019 between 4 and 6 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. located at 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363. A funeral service will take place Sunday September 8, 2019 at the funeral home starting at 2 PM with Rev. James Shuler officiating the service. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery in Crossroads.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the SLK Foundation, which supports special needs children in York, PA, at 4951 N. Sherman St. Ext., Mount Wolf, PA 17347 in Ruth's memory.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now