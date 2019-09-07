|
Ruth M. Colvin
York - It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Miller Colvin announces her passing at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday September 5, 2019 at the age of 87. Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Debra Pickel and her husband Jan, two grandsons Jacob Pickel and his wife Kristen, and Samuel Pickel. She is also remembered for sharing her love for her great granddaughter Gracyn who was as special as she is.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents W. Samuel Miller and Theda Gemmill Miller Eaton, and her loving husband J. Roscoe Colvin.
After retirement from Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Ruth enjoyed trips to their travel trailer in Delaware and going to the mountains. There was always fresh coffee for friends or neighbors that stopped by or food for her grandsons and their friends. Ruth loved to play cards and crochet.
A public viewing will occur on Saturday September 7, 2019 between 4 and 6 PM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. located at 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363. A funeral service will take place Sunday September 8, 2019 at the funeral home starting at 2 PM with Rev. James Shuler officiating the service. Interment will follow at Round Hill Cemetery in Crossroads.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the SLK Foundation, which supports special needs children in York, PA, at 4951 N. Sherman St. Ext., Mount Wolf, PA 17347 in Ruth's memory.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019