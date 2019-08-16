|
Ruth M. Dettinger
York - Ruth M. Dettinger, 95, of York, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Harold "Bud" W. Dettinger.
Ruth was born in Locust Grove, York County, on July 26, 1924. Daughter of the late Allen and Lottie (Rohrbaugh) Garner.
She was a faithful member of Locust Grove U.C.C.
The graveside service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Locust Grove U.C.C. Cemetery, 1035 Locust Grove Rd. York with the Rev. Susan Olerich officiating.
Ruth is survived by three children; Ronald H. Dettinger, of York, Linda M. Foye, wife of Charles P., of York and Susan G. Brenneman, of Brogue.
Five grandchildren; Stephen C. Foye, Jeffrey E. Foye, Jeremy E. Dettinger, Carey A. Douts, and Nathaniel R. Dettinger. Seven great grandchildren; Jacob E. Foye, Nathan A. Foye, Cole R. Dettinger, McKenzie G. Dettinger, Christian M. Douts, Benjamin R. Douts, and Asher R. Dettinger. A brother, Glenn Garner of York and a daughter-in-law, Deborah A. Dettinger, of Wrightsville. Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Louise Dettinger, a son, Robert E. Dettinger, a great granddaughter, Lily A. Dettinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove U.C.C., 1035 Locust Grove Rd. York PA 17402 or to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr. PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements entrusted to the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019