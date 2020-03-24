|
|
Ruth M. Dunlap
Dover Twp. - Ruth M. Dunlap, age 78, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 3:46 PM Sunday, March 22, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg. She was the wife of Dr. Kenneth D. Dunlap, Jr.
Born October 28, 1941 in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Frances (Remington) Conrad. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and first worked as a nurse as she served in the US Navy during the Viet Nam War. After discharge from the Navy in 1966, and earning the Rank of Lieutenant, she worked as a nurse in the private sector until her retirement.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Dunlap is survived by a son, Kenneth G. Dunlap, and his wife Angela, of York; two daughters, Adrienne M. Dashnaw, and her husband Charles, of Dover, and Claudine S. Arnold, and her husband Michael, of Dover; five grandchildren, Charlie, Joshua, and Raychel Dashnaw, and Ryan Arnold, and his wife Megan, and Mikala Arnold. She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Conrad.
Private funeral services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor Shan Check, of Grace Community Church of York, officiating, and military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Private burial will be Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A public celebration of life service for friends and extended family is anticipated after the current world health crisis.
Ruthie loved all animals, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite local animal charity.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020