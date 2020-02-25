|
|
Ruth M. Hoffman
Dover - Ruth M. Hoffman, 68, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy.
She was born in Dover on May 20, 1951, daughter of the late Charles A. and Sarah E. (Bollinger) Hoffman.
Ruth graduated from Dover Area High School, Class of 1969. She retired from the York County Government.
She was a lifelong member of Shiloh United Church of Christ, York, having served on the choirs for more than 50 years.
Ruth was a very dedicated volunteer. She was a life member of the Union Fire & Hose Co. #1 of Dover and its Ladies Auxiliary, life member of the York County Fire Police and the Pennsylvania Fire Police Assoc. having held various administrative positions in all organizations. In 2008 she was named "Outstanding Woman of the Year" by the Dover area "Women of Today".
Ruth had a strong work ethic, a contagious smile and an unending sense of humor as well as being an outstanding cook. She enjoyed life on the farm and participated in its operation whenever possible.
She will be profoundly missed. Survivors include, a brother, Donald E. Hoffman of Dover, a brother-in-law, Martin Lehman and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann Lehman.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Melinda M. Lamontagne and retired Pastor Charles Hall. Ruth will be laid to rest in Shiloh Cemetery, York. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Please make memorial contributions to Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408 or to the Union Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, 30 E. Canal Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
A heartfelt thanks is extended to the staff of York Hospital and Hospice and Community Care for their compassion and care.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020