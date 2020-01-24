Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
80 South Main Street
Loganville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Keeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Keeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Keeney Obituary
Ruth M. Keeney

Loganville - Ruth M. (Meckley) Keeney, 92, died Wed.January 22, 2020 at UPMC Memorial. She was the wife of the late Walter C. Keeney.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, 80 South Main Street, Loganville with Rev. Douglas L. DeStephano, officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Loganville. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Mrs. Keeney was born on November 27, 1927 in North Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late George and Lillie (Reever) Meckley.

She was employed by the Dallastown Area School District as a cook at the Loganville-Springfield Elementary school for many years until her retirement in 1989.

An active volunteer, she volunteered at Manor Care Dallastown, working the Hospitality Cart, as a reader for people at the York County Blind Center and helped people with transportation to appointments.

Ruth was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she was the sexton for many years and assisted with making quilts and with the Christmas bazaar, a member of the Senior Citizen Group in Loganville and was a former member of the Farm Women Group. She was known for her Wet Bottom Shoe Fly Pies and Pecan Pies.

She leaves a son, Dennis L. Keeney of Dallastown; a daughter-in-law, Gloria Keeney of Red Lion; step-granddaughter, Tanya O'Brien of Red Lion, nieces and nephews and Buddy her cat. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Keeney; a daughter-in-law, Carol Keeney, and her siblings, George Meckley, Charlotte Biesecker and Beulah Trout Godfrey.

It was her request for no flowers, instead memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 464 Loganville, Pa 17342 or to Pleasant Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 464, Loganville, PA 17342.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -