Ruth M. Keeney
Loganville - Ruth M. (Meckley) Keeney, 92, died Wed.January 22, 2020 at UPMC Memorial. She was the wife of the late Walter C. Keeney.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, 80 South Main Street, Loganville with Rev. Douglas L. DeStephano, officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Loganville. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Mrs. Keeney was born on November 27, 1927 in North Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late George and Lillie (Reever) Meckley.
She was employed by the Dallastown Area School District as a cook at the Loganville-Springfield Elementary school for many years until her retirement in 1989.
An active volunteer, she volunteered at Manor Care Dallastown, working the Hospitality Cart, as a reader for people at the York County Blind Center and helped people with transportation to appointments.
Ruth was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she was the sexton for many years and assisted with making quilts and with the Christmas bazaar, a member of the Senior Citizen Group in Loganville and was a former member of the Farm Women Group. She was known for her Wet Bottom Shoe Fly Pies and Pecan Pies.
She leaves a son, Dennis L. Keeney of Dallastown; a daughter-in-law, Gloria Keeney of Red Lion; step-granddaughter, Tanya O'Brien of Red Lion, nieces and nephews and Buddy her cat. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Keeney; a daughter-in-law, Carol Keeney, and her siblings, George Meckley, Charlotte Biesecker and Beulah Trout Godfrey.
It was her request for no flowers, instead memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 464 Loganville, Pa 17342 or to Pleasant Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 464, Loganville, PA 17342.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020