Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
Interment
Following Services
Pleasant View Church Cemetery
Ruth M. (Zeigler) Lauer


1932 - 2019
Ruth M. (Zeigler) Lauer Obituary
Ruth M. (Zeigler) Lauer

Dallastown - Ruth M. (Zeigler) Lauer, 87, formerly of Dallastown, passed away peacefully at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Lester H. Lauer who passed away in 2014.

Mrs. Lauer was born in York on March 18, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Theodore J. and Ida A. (Bahn) Zeigler.

Ruth was a graduate of Red Lion High School. She retired from AMP where she worked as a finisher. Following her retirement she continued to work at Stewart Connectors. She was a longtime member of Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.

She is survived by her three children, Thomas R. Lauer and his wife Melinda of Brogue, Teresa A. Elkshoulder of Elkton, MD and Daniel M. Lauer of Seven Valleys. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lacey Godfrey and her husband Robert Lambert, Dawn Godfrey, Danielle Lauer and Cody Lauer and his wife Katelyn; great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Ava, Nevaeh, Kaylet, Reese and Mercades; as well as her siblings, Helen Myers, George Zeigler , Arthur Zeigler and Mary Miller. She was predeceased by her sister, Gladys Snyder.

Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Ruth's life will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, August 30th at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor Woody Harrison officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Friday, beginning at 4:00 PM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Pleasant View Church Cemetery.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019
