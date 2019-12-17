Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Ruth M. Rudisill


1927 - 2019
Ruth M. Rudisill Obituary
Ruth M. Rudisill

York - Ruth M. Rudisill, 92, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at York Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Carl G. Rudisill.

Ruth was born in Hellam Township on July 11, 1927, daughter of the late Claude S. and Vera (Dietz) Keller.

Ruth graduated from Hellam High School and then attended Indiana State University. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and enjoyed doing crafts.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen E. Shaffer of West York; son, Brian D. Rudisill of York; three grandsons, Jack Rudisill, Douglas Rudisill, and Christopher Shaffer; and three great-grandchildren, Alexandra Rudisill, Lance Shaffer, and Brooklyn Shaffer.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heavenly Paws Animal Shelter, 3678 Aldinger Road, Seven Valleys, PA 17360.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
