|
|
Ruth M. Sowers
Red Lion - Ruth M. (Heffner) Sowers, 88, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at ManorCare in Dallastown. She was the wife of Robert E. Sowers, to whom she was married for 67 years.
Born on January 24, 1931 in Felton, she was a daughter of the late Calvin LeRoy and Alice Virginia (Stabley) Heffner. While Ruth spent most of her time taking care of her family, she was also an Avon Saleswoman for over 30 years. She enjoyed cooking and baking and made a lot for the holidays. Everyone looked forward to eating what she made and her delicious food was known throughout Felton. Ruth was a kind woman who had an open door policy for family and friends in need of scrumptious food and good conversation.
Ruth is survived by a son, Lee E. Sowers and wife, Deborah; daughter, Lark Ann Waltimyer and husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Angela Arnold, Brent Sowers, Shanna Carter, Katelyn Waltimyer, and great grandchildren, Ella and Cole Carter, Clayton Sowers and Leo Arnold. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Grove, Paul, Eugene, Bob, Alma and Helen Heffner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating is Reverend Dr. Michael Koplitz. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral chapel. Burial is at Susquehanna Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 49 High Street, Felton, PA 17322. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019