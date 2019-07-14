|
|
Ruth Marie (Schultz) Brown
Red Lion - Ruth Marie (Schultz) Brown, of Red Lion, went from life to Life Eternal on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10:40 am at Manor Care Kingston Court, at the age of 81. She was the wife of the late Henry F. Brown.
Ruth was born in Woolrich, PA, on August 27, 1937, and was the daughter of the late George and Mary E. (Horner) Schultz. She was a machine operator for the former Olin Corporation for many years prior to her retirement. She loved to watch professional wrestling (especially "The Rock"), watching cooking channels on TV, (Pioneer Women), shopping on TV and looking at magazines. She enjoyed eating, loved cats, and spending time with her family when they were able to be together.
Ruth was the beloved mother to Mary Lou Golden of Cincinnati, OH, and grandmother of Michael W. Barnes, Jr. and his wife Brandy of Cincinnati, OH, and great grandmother to; Tristian Barnes, Shawn Flaherty and Braydon Barnes, all of Virginia. She also leaves a very dear friend and caregiver, Donna Siar of Windsor, PA.
Viewing for Ruth will be on Tuesday, July 16th, from 6-8 pm, at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, with a Service of Honor and Praise for family and friends to share memories and stories with each other, beginning at 8 pm. Burial will be on Wednesday, July 17th, at 10 am at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. All attending, please meet at the entrance to the cemetery around 9:45 am on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, Ruth would have been delighted if you would offer contributions in her memory to: York County SPCA, (To Care for the Cats), 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019