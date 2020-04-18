|
Ruth Marie Eckert
Red Lion - Ruth Marie Eckert, née Boyer, passed away on April 13, 2020, in Red Lion, PA, after a long battle with breast and ovarian cancer. Ruth was born and raised in Chambersburg, PA. After high school graduation, she received her Registered Nurse degree from York Hospital School of Nursing and joined the United States Air Force in 1978. While in the military, she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The Catholic University of America and received a Master of Science in Cardiovascular Nursing from the University of California, San Francisco. She later specialized in oncologic nursing, had advanced training in flight medicine and pediatrics, and oversaw healthcare quality assurance, eventually becoming the head of this department at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas. Ruth rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, retired after 21 years of active duty, then went on to teach nursing at Wichita State University, where she was a favorite of many students and received several teaching awards. She returned to McConnell AFB as Chief of Performance Improvement before moving back to Pennsylvania to be closer to family. After returning to Pennsylvania, she helped found the Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York and was employed as their Director of Quality and Regulatory Compliance and Patient Safety Officer until her retirement in February 2020. On her retirement, the Wellspan Board of Directors established the annual Ruth M. Eckert Patient Safety Award in her honor.
Ruth married Douglas Eckert in 1979, and they had their daughter, Dawn, in 1982. She proved to be an outstanding mother. She and Douglas explored any area where they were stationed with Dawn, took many family trips, and looked for learning opportunities wherever possible. Ruth taught her daughter to read while standing in line at a car wash, and she snuck in fractions while teaching her to bake. She was always available to help with math and science homework, and she was the perfect assistant/sounding board for an endless procession of dioramas and special projects. Ruth was a born problem solver. Her daughter was known to say, "Give it to Mom, she can fix anything," and it was usually true. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ruth was a gifted alto and participated in multiple church choirs and as part of a group that performed the national anthem for events at McConnell AFB. She was an avid seamstress and loved to sew and make a wide variety of crafts. She was also a talented cook and baker. She frequently attended concerts and theater events with her husband and daughter.
Ruth is preceded in death by her father, Robert Boyer, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Eckert; her daughter, Dawn Eckert; her mother, Carolyn Boyer; her brothers Paul (wife Linda) Boyer and Robert (wife Angela) Boyer, Jr, and their children; her sister-in-law Kathy (husband John) Stolarek. She is also survived by many friends and former students who loved and admired her. She has touched many lives and will continue to do so through her legacy of service and education. Her family loves her very much and is extremely proud of her. We will miss, among so much else, her intelligence, her humor, and her excellent advice.
At Ruth's instruction, a small private service will be held at the cemetery, with a larger gathering when possible in a few months' time. She has requested donations be made her memory to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cremationofpennsylvania.com.
