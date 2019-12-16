Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Miller Obituary
Ruth Miller

Dallastown - Ruth H. (Shatto) Miller, 94 of Dallastown passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing & Rehab in York. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis E. Miller. Born August 30, 1925 in Dallastown, she was a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Elsie F. (Beitzel) Shatto. Ruth was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Dallastown where she was a member of the quilting group. She also enjoyed knitting, reading, working with stained glass and baking. As a young woman, her artistic talent was exceptional. Mrs. Miller is survived by 3 children: Janice E. Myers and her husband, Michael of East York, Cindy L. Crane and her husband, John of Red Lion and Michael J. Miller of North York, as well as 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur A. Shatto and her 3 sisters: Miriam M. Rocker, Elizabeth J. Underwood and Linda M. Lauer.

A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20th from 6-8pm at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, December 21st from 10-11am at Christ Lutheran Church; 126 W. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313 where a funeral service to celebrate Ruth's life will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in Mt. Rose Cemetery in York.

For those desiring, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Christ Lutheran Church at the above address. To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -