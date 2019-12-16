|
Ruth Miller
Dallastown - Ruth H. (Shatto) Miller, 94 of Dallastown passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing & Rehab in York. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis E. Miller. Born August 30, 1925 in Dallastown, she was a daughter of the late Arthur E. and Elsie F. (Beitzel) Shatto. Ruth was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church in Dallastown where she was a member of the quilting group. She also enjoyed knitting, reading, working with stained glass and baking. As a young woman, her artistic talent was exceptional. Mrs. Miller is survived by 3 children: Janice E. Myers and her husband, Michael of East York, Cindy L. Crane and her husband, John of Red Lion and Michael J. Miller of North York, as well as 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur A. Shatto and her 3 sisters: Miriam M. Rocker, Elizabeth J. Underwood and Linda M. Lauer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20th from 6-8pm at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown. Another viewing will be held on Saturday, December 21st from 10-11am at Christ Lutheran Church; 126 W. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313 where a funeral service to celebrate Ruth's life will begin at 11am. Interment will follow in Mt. Rose Cemetery in York.
For those desiring, memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be made to Christ Lutheran Church at the above address. To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019