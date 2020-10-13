Ruth N. KrebsSeven Valleys - Ruth N. (Rohrbaugh) Krebs, 79, formerly of Seven Valleys, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Senior Commons, York. She was the loving wife of the late Lynn Krebs.She was born and raised in Lineboro, MD in the converted one room schoolhouse; daughter of the late Clinton and Naomi (Thomas) Rohrbaugh.She was a graduate of North Carroll High School, Class of 1959.Ruth worked at BAE Systems from 1975 until her retirement in 2005.She was a faithful, devoted member of the former Trinity Lutheran Church, Seven Valleys, until its closer, and then became a member of St. Paul (Zeigler's) Lutheran Church. Church and music were always a big part of her life. She sang proudly on the church choir at Trinity for many years and played the trumpet in the school and Lineboro/Alesia bands as a teen.She volunteered beside the love of her life, "Krebsie" at many Seven Valleys activities. Especially at the Seven Valleys firehall where she was a life member of the fire co. and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She oversaw the dining room for banquets and receptions, and also played bingo there for many years.She loved to travel to Nashville for "Fanfair" and going to country music concerts, especially Alan Jackson. She and Lynn loved bus trips and traveling. Also enjoyed the beach, Baltimore Orioles, The York Fair, yard sales and antiques.Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Krebs of York and Julie Miller and her husband, Gary L. of Spring Grove; two grandchildren, Lindsay Miller and her companion, James Runkle and Kyle Miller and his wife, Emily; 3 grandchildren, Harper Miller and coming soon, twins Gatlin and Brynlee Miller; a brother, Thomas Rohrbaugh and his wife, Leslie of Hanover; two sisters-in-laws, Gerry and Jane; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Roland, Evelyn, Mary Catherine, Eugene, Wayne, Kenneth and Samuel.All services will be private. Ruth will be laid to rest beside her loving husband, Lynn in Mount Prospect Cemetery, Seven Valleys.In lieu of flowers, due to allergies, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Prospect Cemetery Assoc., c/o: St. Paul (Zeigler's) Lutheran Church, 4258 Zeigler's Church Rd., Seven Valleys, PA 17360, St. Paul (Zeigler's) Lutheran Church, 4258 Zeigler's Church Rd., Seven Valleys, PA 17360 or to the Seven Valleys Fire Co., P.O. Box 95, Seven Valleys, PA 17360.*The family would like to thank the staff of Senior Commons for their care over the last 5 years. Also, to the staff of Caring Hospice; your kindness was greatly appreciated and friendship a blessing.