Ruth Naomi (Ruppert) Emig
Jackson Township - Ruth Naomi (Ruppert) Emig, 88 years old, of Jackson Township, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 11:40 A.M. Saturday, December 21st. After a lengthy illness, she passed away at home with Bill Emig, her beloved husband of 59 years, and her three daughters by her side. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her sisters, Lillian Grove of Thomasville, PA, Alice Reardon of Kingsport TN., Theda Brunk of Harrisonburg, VA., and Nancy Mobley of Powder Springs, GA., a stepdaughter, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Ruth enjoyed traveling around the world to see the beauty of God's earth with her own eyes. She loved taking care of her many plants and flowers as well as being an avid bird watcher. She also loved animals and was in the pet grooming business for 50 years. She also became a private pilot, earning her wings at 47 years of age, co-owning a plane with William Kimball for years.
Ruth was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, the Christian Motorcycle Association and Windy Hill Senior Center. Above all else in her life she loved the Lord Jesus with everything in her being and her favorite verse is 2 Corinthians 5:17 "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature. Old things have passed away. Behold all things are become new." KJV
The family would like to thank Ascericare Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on January 3rd at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 5005 Carlisle Rd. Dover, PA 17315
Visitation will be from 10AM until 11 AM with the service being held at 11AM and a luncheon after.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church 5005 Carlisle Rd, Dover, PA, Ascericare Hospice 984 Loucks RD, York, PA 17404, and , Central PA chapter, 101 Erford Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019