|
|
Ruth O. Raab
York Twp. - Ruth Ogden Raab, age 98, of York, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Country Meadows of York - South after many years of compassionate care by their staff. She was the wife of the late James W. Raab, Jr., whom she married on March 14, 1941.
Born December 8, 1920, in York Township, a daughter of the late John H. Martin and the late Florence (Ogden) Martin Towne, she was a 1940 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and attended Prowell Commercial School and Thompson's Business School. She was also a 1973 graduate of York College, earning her Associate Degree in Social Science.
She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, York College Alumni, York County History Center, and the Matinee Musical Club of York. She also enjoyed traveling to Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Bermuda, Jamaica and Canada, as well as sewing, reading, studying religious and historical subjects and spending time with family.
Mrs. Raab is survived by her son, David A. Raab, and his wife Wendy, of York; a granddaughter, Jamie S. Musson, and her husband David; a great grandson, Nathan Keith Musson; a great granddaughter, Sophia Sue Musson; a sister Esther Martin Vowles of York; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Keturah Boeckel and Deborah Bingman; and a brother, Russell Martin.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Terry Cummings, and The Rev. Kate Seitz Bortner officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019