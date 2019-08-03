|
|
Ruth Paules
DALLASTOWN - Ruth A. (Fuller) Paules, 85, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services in Dallastown, where she has resided for the last 19 months. Ruth loved to roller skate and continued to skate into her mid 70's. She enjoyed attending York Revolution baseball games and going to breakfast with friends at the York Central Market on Saturday mornings. Services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019