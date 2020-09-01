Ruth Rebecca Beckmeyer
York - Ruth Rebecca Beckmeyer, age 95, of York, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in York on August 1, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Harris J. and Edna M. (Shermeyer) Hauer. Ruth was the loving wife of the late Charles F. Beckmeyer, who preceded her in death on January 18, 1998.
A hard worker for her entire life, Ruth started working outside the home at the age of 15. She worked for many years both as a seamstress and an office aide for local sewing factories, including 22 years at the Jayson Sewing Factory in York.
Ruth was a faithful member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, and was known by her family as a wonderful cook. She enjoyed camping, and was a charter member of the Early Birds Camping Club. Ruth also enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband Charles for many years. Above all, Ruth loved to spend time with her family, especially the time she got to spend with her grandson Brad M. Eurich of Lancaster.
In addition to her grandson, Ruth is survived by her daughters Dawn M. Eurich, and her husband George of Dover and Gloria J. Boyer, and her husband Paul of Haines City, FL. She was preceded in death by her sister Miriam (Hauer) Sharp, her brother Roy Hauer, and her half-brother Thurlow Hauer.
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West market Street, York, with the Reverend Brian A. McClinton officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
