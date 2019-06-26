Ruth Reichert



Spring Grove - Ruth M. (Garner) Reichert 86, passed away on June 23, 2019 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in York. She was the loving wife of Phillip D. Reichert; together they shared over 61 years of marriage.



Ruth was born in York on January 1, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Huson) Garner. She graduated from Red Lion High School class of 1953 and was as school bus driver for many years prior to retiring. She was a longtime member of Paradise Lutheran Church in Thomasville, Windy Hill on the Campus Senior Center, Holtzschwamm Memorial Society Women's Auxiliary and Spring Grove Friendship Hose Co.#1 Women's Auxiliary. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo and crocheting.



In addition to her husband Phillip, she is survived by her son David Reichert; her daughters Carolyn Lebo, Christine Craver and husband Scott and Rose Ward and husband Ed; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Henry Reichert; her brothers Stuart, George, James, Perry, Paul Sr., Charles and Ralph Garner and her sister Sara Snyder.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at Paradise Lutheran Church, 3241 Church Rd., Thomasville with Rev. Doug Johnson officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove and on Friday from 9-10 am at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Windy Hill on the Campus Senior Center, 1472 Roths Church Rd., Spring Grove PA 17362.



