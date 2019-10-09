|
|
Ruth Reinecke
York - Ruth Reinecke, age 97, died peacefully on August 23, 2019 surrounded by family and love.
Ruth was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 31, 1922 to Katherine and George Kriha, parents whom she loved dearly for her entire life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clarence Reinecke, and by her daughter, Ruth Anne Pfleger
Ruth lived a life marked by devotion to her family and her Catholic faith and by the abiding beliefs that one should always know how to throw a good party, how to keep a clean house and that listening to the surf at Bethany Beach was one of life's best things. During their 68 years of marriage, together Clare and Ruth made a home in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Along the way, they had what she proudly called a "good Catholic family" of five children, fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Ruth's high-spirited personality drew friends and family to her throughout her life. Small in size only, Ruth was a woman of wonderful contradictions: kind yet sarcastic, humble yet proud, loving yet more than a little stubborn. Her verve, wit, laughter and love will be profoundly missed by all those lucky enough to have known her. Special thanks are given to the staff at Country Meadows who provided superior care during her final years.
Ruth is survived by four children, Thomas Reinecke of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mary Shanaman of York, Pennsylvania, Patti Waldeck of Gurnee, Illinois and Theresa Bagnall of York, Pennsylvania, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 2935 Kingston Drive. York, PA on October 19th with Visitation from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 AM. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019