Ruth Winemiller
Red Lion - Ruth E. Winemiller, 60 of Red Lion passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 after a brief illness at York Hospital.
Born on January 16, 1959 in Greensburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Alberta R. (Shoemaker) Winemiller.
Ruth was a dedicated nurse and retired from Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She then served as the Activity Director at the Yorktowne Senior Center. She was a lifelong member of Luther Memorial Church where she taught Sunday School, served on Church Council and was a frequent soloist in the church choir. She enjoyed her family and her pets.
Ruth is survived by 4 siblings: William R. Winemiller (Jane), Bonnie Shupp, Joann Lang and Rebecca Winemiller, as well as 2 nephews and 1 niece.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Luther Memorial Church; 1907 Hollywood Dr. ; York, PA 17403. Visitation will be from 10am until the start of the service at the church.
The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the staff of the CCU at York Hospital for their complete dedication, skill and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luther Memorial Church at the above address.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019