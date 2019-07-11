Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Church
1907 Hollywood Dr.
York, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Luther Memorial Church
1907 Hollywood Dr.
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Winemiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Winemiller


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Winemiller Obituary
Ruth Winemiller

Red Lion - Ruth E. Winemiller, 60 of Red Lion passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 after a brief illness at York Hospital.

Born on January 16, 1959 in Greensburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Alberta R. (Shoemaker) Winemiller.

Ruth was a dedicated nurse and retired from Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She then served as the Activity Director at the Yorktowne Senior Center. She was a lifelong member of Luther Memorial Church where she taught Sunday School, served on Church Council and was a frequent soloist in the church choir. She enjoyed her family and her pets.

Ruth is survived by 4 siblings: William R. Winemiller (Jane), Bonnie Shupp, Joann Lang and Rebecca Winemiller, as well as 2 nephews and 1 niece.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Luther Memorial Church; 1907 Hollywood Dr. ; York, PA 17403. Visitation will be from 10am until the start of the service at the church.

The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the staff of the CCU at York Hospital for their complete dedication, skill and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luther Memorial Church at the above address.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now