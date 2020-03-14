|
Ruthann V. Leibhart
Hellam - Ruthann V. Leibhart, 82, of Hellam, died peacefully at the York Hospital on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Hellam Township on August 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Gore) Sechrist. Ruthann was the loving wife and best friend of Lehman L. Leibhart to whom she was married for 62 years.
Ruthann was a graduate of the former Hellam High School. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church of Hellam. Ruthann was a loving homemaker, earlier in life she worked at the former Walker Clothing Store in York.
Ruthann loved to bake and cook, especially when her husband Lehman could assist in the preparation. She was especially known for her delicious pies. Ruthann above all was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, Ruthann is survived by her daughter, Lori A. Kinard and her husband, Craig of Craley; her son, Lyle L. Leibhart and his companion, Stefanie Thomas of Hellam; her grandsons, Logan A. Kinard and his wife, Autumn of York and Justin L. Kinard and his wife, Lindsay of York; and her great grandson, Elias Kinard. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Klahold.
A funeral service to celebrate Ruthann's life will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, with Pastor Vernon Shenberger officiating. Interment will follow in Canadochly Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. For those not attending the service at the funeral home, the service will be live streamed on Ruthann's tribute page on our website at www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ruthann's memory may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 126 East Market Street, Hallam, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020