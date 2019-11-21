Services
Ruthanna B. Aldinger

Ruthanna B. Aldinger Obituary
Ruthanna B. Aldinger

York - Ruthanna B. (Bortner) Aldinger, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of Donald R. Aldinger, with whom she celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on August 31st.

Mrs. Aldinger was born in York County, Saturday, September 19, 1942, daughter of the late Woodrow W. and Ruth Mae (Smeltzer) Bortner.

She was a graduate of William Penn High School; a life member of "Our Gang" Riding Club and founding member of the 4-H Riding Club.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Sharon and Dave, Diane and Matt, Donnie and Beth, and Shannon. Three grandchildren, Jenni and Shaun, Donavin and Keri; two great grandchildren, Nikita and Shivaram; and six siblings, Pete, Mary, Ellie, Ina, Karen, and Woody.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Viewings will be held Sunday, November 24th from 3 to 5 p.m. and Monday, from 9:30-10 a.m., both at the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Georgia R. Markey, visitation pastor of Bermudian Church of the Brethren. Final resting place will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.

At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
