Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
York Township - Ruthelma J. Royer, age 92, of York Township, York, died at 11:55 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Mennonite Home Communities. She was the wife of the late Wayne H. Royer.

Born December 11, 1926 in York, the daughter of the late Ralph Jacob and C. Verna (Sechrist) Houser, she was a graduate of Temple University School of Oral Hygiene.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Royer is survived by two sons, Dr. Matthew H. Royer, and his wife Nancy, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Coby J. W. Royer, of Boulder, Colorado; two grandsons, Kyle M. D. Royer, and his wife Sam Eller of Beaverton, Oregon, and John H. D. Royer, and his wife Brandi Webb of Leonardtown, Maryland; and a granddaughter, Kaylee Kocher-Royer. She was also preceded in death by a son, W. Dudley Royer.

Funeral services, viewing and burial will be private with her daughter-in-law, Nancy Royer, officiating. Services will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 9, 2019
