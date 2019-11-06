|
Ryan Crowl
Red Lion - Ryan L. Crowl, 30 of Red Lion passed away at home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Born on September 18, 1989 in York, he was the beloved son of Robin E. and Connie S. (Grim) Crowl.
Ryan is remembered as a kind soul who always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. He enjoyed gaming, and had the gift of great artistic talent.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Cory S. Crowl (Betty Penrod) of Red Lion and nephew Hunter S. Crowl of Red Lion; Sister, Amanda M. Crowl (Jamie Gill) of Shiloh and nieces Leana & Sophia; maternal grandfather, George Grim and paternal grandmother, Lois Crowl, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Grim and his paternal grandfather, Dennis Crowl.
A funeral service to celebrate Ryan's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, November 9th at Red Lion Bible Church; 105 Springvale Rd. in Red Lion with Pastor Steve A. Schmuck officiating. Interment will follow in Red Lion Cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Saturday from 11am until the start of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Crowl family are welcome to assist with funeral expenses in this time of unexpected loss. For those desiring to assist in this manner, Mr. & Mrs. Crowl should be contacted directly.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019