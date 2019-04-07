|
Ryan J. Harris
Mt. Wolf - Ryan J. Harris, 30, died unexpectedly Monday April 1, 2019 at York hospital. He was born February 16, 1989.
The son of Tracie C. Harris of Mt. Wolf and the late Nancy S. (Brown) Harris.
Ryan is survived by his father Tracie Harris and his girlfriend Joyce Sheaffer,a daughter Kylie Walker, three brothers Shawn Harris and his girlfriend Tara Leake,Anthony Harris,Brandon Harris, two nieces Isabella Harris,Brooklyn Harris,a nephew Noah Harris, Grandmother Linda (Hoffman) Brown. He was preceded in death by two children Arihanna Harris,Ryan J. Harris Jr. and his Grandfather Truman Brown.
There will be a celebration of life service on April 14, at 1:00 at the Liberty Fire Hall 160 E 8th ave. North York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory,INC. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, PA 17403 to defray Funeral costs.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019