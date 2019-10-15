Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Blymire's U.C.C.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Blymire's U.C.C.
Ryan M. Heindel Obituary
Ryan M. Heindel

York - Ryan M. Heindel, 34, passed away on October 10, 2019 at his residence.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. John's Blymire's U.C.C. with Pastor Lou Ann Jones officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM to 11:00AM prior to the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on November 19, 1984 in York, he was the son of Wane Heindel (companion Mary Spangler) of Red Lion and the late Lori (Catillo) Adams.

Along with his father, Ryan leaves behind his sister, Sarah Heindel and her companion, Kyle Dearolf of York; his grandparents Ronald and Madeline Heindel of Red Lion; his step-father Kenneth Adams of Spring Grove; and step-siblings Joshua and Jennifer Adams of Denver, CO.

Mr. Heindel was a member of St. John's Blymire's U.C.C.

Ryan was a 2003 graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School where he played football and baseball. Working as a journeyman electrician, he was always willing to help friends and family with their electrical needs. He loved music and animals, especially his cat Mister Bruce. Ryan hunted occasionally but fishing trips were his passion. Whether it be deep sea fishing with friends, or yearly vacations to Chincoteague Island, VA with family, he enjoyed being on the water. Nothing like crabbing all day and feasting on them in the evening. Ryan loved all sports especially his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Going to Motorsport events, shooting, flying his drone and hanging out with friends were activities he always enjoyed. Ryan will be dearly missed by all.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
