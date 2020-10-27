Ryan Mundy
MANCHESTER - Ryan T. Mundy, 33, of Manchester passed away, Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Heather (Hicks) Mundy.
Ryan was born December 5, 1986 in York and was the son of Merle and Diana (Grafton) Mundy of Manchester.
In 2005 Ryan graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester. He was employed by Rise Bakery in York and previously he was employed by James E. Craft in York Haven.
In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his maternal grandmother Janet (Blevins) Grafton of Dover, Aunts, Uncles and many cousins.
A visitation for Ryan will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial and services will be private.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Heavenly Paws Animal Shelter, 3678 Aldinger Road, Seven Valleys, PA. 17360
