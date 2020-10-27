1/1
Ryan Mundy
1986 - 2020
Ryan Mundy

MANCHESTER - Ryan T. Mundy, 33, of Manchester passed away, Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Heather (Hicks) Mundy.

Ryan was born December 5, 1986 in York and was the son of Merle and Diana (Grafton) Mundy of Manchester.

In 2005 Ryan graduated from Northeastern High School in Manchester. He was employed by Rise Bakery in York and previously he was employed by James E. Craft in York Haven.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his maternal grandmother Janet (Blevins) Grafton of Dover, Aunts, Uncles and many cousins.

A visitation for Ryan will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial and services will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Heavenly Paws Animal Shelter, 3678 Aldinger Road, Seven Valleys, PA. 17360

To share memories of Ryan please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
