S. David "Woody" Suereth,Jr.
York - S. David "Woody" Suereth, Jr, 78, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family and closest friends. He was the loving husband of Donna L. (Keller) Suereth.
Born in York on December 8, 1940, Woody was the son of the late Dorothy (Smith) Suereth and Sherwood D. Suereth, Sr. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served in the 2nd Recon Battalion, two years in infantry and two years in supply and embarkation, Camp LeJeune from 1958 through 1962.
He was a pioneer in the Information Technology industry, having begun his career at The York Federal Savings & Loan Association with 17 years of service. During his tenure he became the Executive Vice President and Secretary at Shiloh Data Services, Inc. He was also gainfully employed at Caterpillar Tractor and Wellspan as a Systems Analyst.
He served as a member of the York Area Chamber of Commerce and also on the Board of Directors of the York-Lancaster chapter of the Data Processing Management Association.
Woody enjoyed volunteering for Toys for Tots for well over a decade after his retirement.
However, the most important role to him, by far, was being a husband, father, and grandfather. His quiet, just demeanor proved admirable and genuinely garnered him respect as the quintessential gentleman and provider of wisdom, strength and fearlessness.
The celebration of life memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York with the Rev. Dr. S. Philip Covert officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Full military rights will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard prior to service.
In addition to his wife of 54 years, Mr. Suereth is survived by two daughters, Amy Suereth-Fickes and husband, Chris of Dover and Elizabeth Suereth and husband, Jeremie Thomas of York; four grandchildren, Lillian, Payton, Magdalene and Parker; two sisters, Sandra Abel and Sherry Stine; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Harlacher and one brother, Herbert Suereth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc. 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019