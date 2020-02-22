|
S. Preston Keener
WINDSOR - WINDSOR—S. Preston Keener, 89, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Rest Haven-York. He was the husband of Donalene M. (Loyd) Keener for 64 years whom he married on June 25, 1955.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Dr. Michael Walker. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Windsor Church of God Cemetery.
Born in Chanceford Township on August 6, 1930, he was the son of the late Samuel E. and Ethel P. (Blouse) Keener. Preston graduated from Red Lion High School—Class of 1948.
He worked for 28 years at Caterpillar, Inc., and retired in 1994. Prior to that he was employed for 18 years at Colonial Products in Dallastown.
A longtime and active member of Windsor Church of God where he served 50 years on the church council, Preston was also Sunday School Superintendent and a teacher for many years.
He was a United States Army Veteran, serving 2 years in Germany.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Keener is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Keener.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Windsor Church of God, 1125 Manor Rd, Windsor, Pa 17366.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020