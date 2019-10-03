|
Sabrina S. Klinedinst
Glen Rock - Sabrina S. "Queen" Klinedinst, 61, of Glen Rock, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Manor Care-South, York.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with retired pastor the Rev. John Trout, officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Trinity UCC Cemetery, Glen Rock at the convenience of the family.
Sabrina was born on August 25, 1958 in Glen Rock, a daughter of Leroy O. "Lee" Klinedinst of Glen Rock and the late Charmaine L. (Smith) Klinedinst.
She was loved by and well known by many of the residents of Glen Rock for all of her life.
Besides her father, she leaves a brother, Michael L. Klinedinst and his wife Tammy of Glen Rock; a nephew, Lee and a niece Erica. She was predeceased by a brother, Greg L. Klinedinst.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the nurses that provided care to her over the past several years and a very special thank you to her nurse Maureen.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019