Sachiko Dunlap
1930 - 2020
Sachiko Dunlap

York Township - Sachiko (Goto) Dunlap, 89, of York Township, passed away at Rest Haven - York, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Dunlap and the companion of the late Stanley Croman.

Mrs. Dunlap was born in Aichi-ken, Japan on December 31, 1930.

Sachiko enjoyed reading and traveling. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and watching their activities, especially watching them play ice hockey. She also enjoyed spending time with her local Japanese friends and welcoming other Japanese families to the area.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Eberly and her husband Butch; two grandsons, Jed Eberly and his wife Ashley and Jared Eberly and his wife Kelly; and three great grandchildren, Arianna, Landon and Gannon Eberly. She is also survived by her family in Nagoya, Japan.

Following a family viewing, a private graveside service to celebrate Sachiko's life will take place at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
