Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sage Lynn Duncan Obituary
Sage Lynn Duncan

Red Lion - Sage Lynn Duncan, age 28, of Red Lion, died peacefully at home, Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in York on March 31, 1991, she was the daughter of Tiffany Duncan of Red Lion and the late Sean Mullins.

Sage was a 2009 graduate of Dallastown High School. She was a loving free spirit who enjoyed listening to music and hanging out with friends. She will be remembered for her love of animals, especially her dog, and her collection of elephants and Hello Kitty memorabilia. Sage will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

In addition to her mother, Sage is survived by her fiancé Tyler Grimm of Red Lion, her half-brother Aiden Mullins of North Carolina, her maternal grandparents Carol and Russell Dorm of York, her paternal grandparents Dottie and Andy Marino of Palm Bay, FL, her paternal grandparents Bill and Judy Mullins of Schenectady, NY, her aunt Sheila Mentzer of Mount Wolf, her uncle Ashley Duncan of Stewartstown, her aunt Kim Mullins of Schenectady, NY, her cousin Jasmine Mentzer of Mount Wolf, and many other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Sage will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00pm from the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home, 2000 West Market Street, York.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 West Market Street, York, PA 17404. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
