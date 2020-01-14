|
|
Sally A. Bickleman
Springettsbury Twp. - Sally A. Bickleman, age 81, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 7:33 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Thomas G. Bickleman.
Born May 20, 1938 in Somerset, a daughter of the late Ralph F. and Mary S. (Getty) Trent, she graduated from Hagerstown Medical Secretary School. Mrs. Bickleman was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Bickleman is survived by a son, Eric J. Bickleman, and his wife Jennifer Damon; and four grandchildren, Caitlin Damon, Benjamin Damon, Mason Damon, and Addison Bickleman. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Pamela Brown and Kathy Nedrow.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, the Rev. Dale Parker officiating. Visitation will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020