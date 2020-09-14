1/1
Sally A. Peritz
Sally A. Peritz

Spring Garden Twp. - Sally A. Peritz, age 78, of Spring Garden Township, York, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Leonard W. Peritz.

Born April 5, 1942, in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Eva (Gelman) Meyers. She was retired as a store manager for Pathmark, and prior to that had worked at Republic Aviation. She had been an active member of AA, and had helped guide many others to the path of sobriety.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, Mrs. Peritz is survived by a daughter, Laurie E. Brooks, of York; a son, Martin C. Peritz, and his wife, Beth, of York; four grandchildren, Ashley M. Brown, Daniel I. Brown, and his wife, Marina (Caudle) Brown, Matthew C. Peritz, and Nicole L. Peritz; and one great grandson, Cameron T. Brown. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Brooks; and a brother, Donald Meyers.

A visitation is scheduled for 4-6:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

