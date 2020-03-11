|
Sally Ann Hixson
Shippensburg - Sally Ann Hixson, 68, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Genesis Gettysburg Care Center.
Sally was born December 31, 1951 in Chambersburg; she was the daughter of the late B.J. and Herthal C. (Kriner) Hixson. Sally resided with her sister and husband after her mother's passing until April of 2019, do to her brain tumor and surgery.
Surviving is her sister, Barbara J. Byers (Philip); two nephews, Rick Burkholder (Julie) and Chris J. Burkholder (Darby); great nephews, Erick Burkholder (Kelsey), Dylan J. Burkholder and Ethan Burkholder (fiancée, Miranda Rhodes); great-great-nephews, Jadyn Burkholder and Bransyn Burkholder; special uncle and aunt, Leonard and Connie Kriner.
Sally retired from Occupational Services Inc. and a former employee of the Hart Center of New Oxford. Sally played baseball, bowled and attended Camp Hope for many years.
The Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Parklawns Memorial Garden Chapel, 3218 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, Pastor Ray Kauffman officiating. Burial will be in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM Saturday until the time of the service at the Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to www.neillcamphill.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020