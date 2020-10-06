1/1
Sally E. (Davis) Austin
1943 - 2020
Sally E. (Davis) Austin

York - Sally E. (Davis) Austin, 77, of York, passed away on Monday, October 5th at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Austin and celebrated 57 years of marriage together until his passing in 2019.

Mrs. Austin was born in Dante, VA on July 13, 1943 and was the daughter of the late James L. and Anna R. (Taylor) Davis.

Sally was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the role of being a homemaker, especially cooking for her family and preparing southern style meals. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and loved to shop and go to flea markets and yard sales.

She is survived by her two daughters, Gloria "Angel" Brandt and Thelma "Beth" Ludwig; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Kile, Cory (Jessica) Herbst, Cody (Heather) Herbst, Rikki (Brian) Staley, Jaaron Ludwig, Jakoby (Emily) Ludwig, and Jacinda Ludwig; 11 great grandchildren, Mayson (Anthony), Maleah, Malayna, and Mylee Kile; Brantley, Jovi, Waylynn and Teslyn Ludwig; Ava, Aubree, and Sterling Herbst. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Emmit James Austin, five brothers and four sisters.

A viewing will be held at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, on Friday, October 9th from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. COVID-19 guidelines apply. Immediately following there will be a private family dinner.

Memorial contributions in Sally's name can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To share condolences please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
