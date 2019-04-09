|
Samantha L. Robertson
York - Samantha L. Robertson, 42, died peacefully late Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Fox Subacute of Mechanicsburg, after suffering a severe traumatic brain injury.
Samantha was born in York on May 18, 1976, and was the daughter of Richard and Kathy Robertson. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Stacey Robertson and her wife Rhonda of Clinton, Iowa. Samantha also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and her close and dear friends, Kori Kelly and Tonya Firman.
Samantha graduated from York County High School in 1994. Her adventures in life lead her to many different jobs, including dental assisting for over 10 years, but she was most proud of her graduation from Von Lee International School of Aesthetics in Baltimore prior to her injury.
Samantha was a fun loving and kind person. She enjoyed cooking and music, but most of all she loved taking care of her beloved pit bulls, Dakota and Jenner. Samantha was a beautiful soul, with a gentle and unselfish heart. She was courageous in every way and lived life to its fullest. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Following cremation, burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York 17406, or to Fox Subacute of Mechanicsburg, 123 S. Filbert Street, Mechanicsburg 17055. The family wishes to thank the kind and dedicated staff of Fox Subacute for their excellent care of Samantha during her stay.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019