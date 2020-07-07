Samantha TaylorYork - Samantha "Sam" Davis Taylor, 37, died on July 5, 2020 at her residence.Sam was born in York on February 4, 1983. She graduated from York Suburban High School, Class of 2001, and went on to earn her Master's Degree in Accounting. She was previously employed as an Accountant at several locations and also worked at Harley Davidson. Sam attended Celebrate Recovery at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, York City Campus. She loved swimming, going to the beach, and anything that had to do with water.She is survived by her parents, Todd E. Davis and Melody (Harris) Toner and her companion, John Baer, all of York. She is also survived by her daughter, Sierra Taylor; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her step father, Joel Toner.Sam's mother and daughter would like to send prayers to anyone struggling with addiction and to please reach out for help if you need it.Following cremation a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, York City Campus, 350 Chestnut Street, York, with Pastor Jade Frederick officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, York Chapter, 320 Loucks Road, Suite 103, York, PA 17404.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.