Samuel A. Hill
Warrington Twp. - Samuel A. Hill, age 80, of Warrington Township, Lewisberry passed Wednesday, June 24th at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the
husband of Shirley M. (Winters) Hill.
Born December 16, 1939, in Warrington Township, he was the son of the late Homer and Annie (Young) Hill. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam War, and was a retiree of Olin/Flinchbuagh, Tyco Electronics, and the State of Pennsylvania as a District Magistrate in Dillsburg. He also drove school bus for many years in the Northern York County School District.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, Mr. Hill is survived by a son, Scott A. Hill, and wife Dawn, of Dover; a grandson, Travis; and two sisters, Ada Eaton, and Lettie Grove. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Madison Hill; and two sisters, Bettie Baughman and Fannie DeGroft.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the William E. Little Funeral Home, 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in the Emanuel Cemetery in Lewisberry, with Military Rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association of South Central Pa, 2595 Interstate Drive, Harrisburg PA 17110; or the New Bethel United Methodist Church, c/o 85 York Street, Wellsville Pa. 17365.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.