Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Salvation Army
50 E. King Street
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Abreght
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel C. Abreght


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel C. Abreght Obituary
Samuel C. Abreght

Dover - Samuel Claude Abreght, born June 18, 1976 to May 16, 2019, age 42 years old.

He is survived by his mother, Mary J. Auman; stepfather; Paul S. Auman, father, Philip E. Abreght; two brothers, Kevin E. Troup and Philip E. Abreght II; four nephews, Gage Troup, Bradyn Troup, Evan Troup, and Ian Abreght; two stepsiblings, Paul Aumann II and Elizabeth F. Auman; three step nieces; three step nephews; grandfather Wilbert R. Wagner; friend and companion, Bunny Reichart, and beloved daughter, McKenzie Paige. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Dora A. Wagner; nephew Cody Troup, and grandparents Harry and Rae Abreght.

In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation would be appreciated to cover cost.

A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Salvation Army, 50 E. King Street, York, PA 17401. A pot luck dinner will follow the service. Please bring a covered vegetable, salad, or desert dish. Let's celebrate Sam's life!
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now