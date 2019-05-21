|
|
Samuel C. Abreght
Dover - Samuel Claude Abreght, born June 18, 1976 to May 16, 2019, age 42 years old.
He is survived by his mother, Mary J. Auman; stepfather; Paul S. Auman, father, Philip E. Abreght; two brothers, Kevin E. Troup and Philip E. Abreght II; four nephews, Gage Troup, Bradyn Troup, Evan Troup, and Ian Abreght; two stepsiblings, Paul Aumann II and Elizabeth F. Auman; three step nieces; three step nephews; grandfather Wilbert R. Wagner; friend and companion, Bunny Reichart, and beloved daughter, McKenzie Paige. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Dora A. Wagner; nephew Cody Troup, and grandparents Harry and Rae Abreght.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation would be appreciated to cover cost.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Salvation Army, 50 E. King Street, York, PA 17401. A pot luck dinner will follow the service. Please bring a covered vegetable, salad, or desert dish. Let's celebrate Sam's life!
