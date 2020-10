Samuel C. ReimoldStewartstown - Samuel C. Reimold, 82, entered into rest Tuesday October 27, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Naomi R. (Hoover) Reimold.A viewing will be 6-7pm Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Samuel is survived by his wife; and loving extended family and friends.