Samuel E. Keeny
New Freedom - Samuel E. Keeny, 86, of New Freedom, died Tuesday May 28, 2019 at York Hospital following a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, South Highland Drive, Shrewsbury, with Pastor Paul W. Bentzel officiating. There will be no viewing. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St. Glen Rock is in charge of arrangements.
Samuel was born on September 18, 1932 in New Freedom and was a son of the late Edgar S. and Flora N. (Lehman) Keeny.
He was a lifelong farmer in the Shrewsbury Township area and was a member of New Fairview Church of the Brethren, York. He enjoyed going to many local auctions.
Sam leaves two sisters, Miriam E. Poet of Cape Coral, FL and Kathryn F. Sweitzer and her husband Sam of Glen Rock; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019