Samuel James Graham, Sr. (Sam) of York, PA, 77 passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, Pittsburgh, PA. He was born December 25, 1941 in White Springs, Florida, to the late Joecephus Graham and Willie Mae (Hudson) Graham.

Sam leaves to cherish his memory three sons,Charles Graham(Audrey) Atlanta,GA, Joseph Graham (Laloni), Samuel Graham both of Harrisburg,PA; one daughter Jamie Graham-Grimes, Pittsburgh, PA; three brothers Kelly Graham, Walter Graham and David Graham (Lily), all of York, PA; sister-in-law Barbara Graham; 2 granddaughters,3 grandsons, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial Service, Sat. Dec. 21, 3pm at The Kingdom Hall, 50 W. Cottage Place, York, PA
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
