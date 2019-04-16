Services
Samuel Seitz Obituary
Samuel Seitz

YORK - Samuel Love Seitz, 76, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion. Viewings will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 10-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Certified Celebrant Betty Frey will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Cross Roads Cemetery.

Samuel was born in Laurel, PA on June 3, 1942, the son of the late Samuel R. and D. Ruth (Love) Seitz. He worked as a corporate pilot for 35 years, 30 of which were with Westinghouse Electric, retiring as Director of Flight Operations.

Mr. Seitz was a member of Quiet Birdmen Association a pilot organization, since the 1970's and North Muddy Fish and Game Association since 2010. He had an Angus livestock business in Perryopolis, PA. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and close friends across the state.

Samuel leaves two sons, Samuel Robert Seitz and his wife Kathleen of Allison Park, PA and Douglas Seitz and his wife Ginger of York; a daughter, Renee Karanicolas and her husband George; four grandchildren, Jennifer Erin and her husband Dan, Heather Bond and her husband David, Yanna and Demitria Karanicolas; and four great-grandchildren, Penelope and Jack Erin and Alexander and Madelyn Bond.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3001 Gettysburg Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
